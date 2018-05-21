The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, May 22, 2018

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Showers will return to the Northeast tomorrow, while heavy

drenching thunderstorms target the mid-Atlantic and central

Appalachians. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will dot

areas from the Carolinas to the Tennessee River Valley, Deep

South and southern Plains. More concentrated widespread

thunderstorms are in store for the Southeast and across the

Florida Peninsula. Elsewhere, dry and pleasant weather will

grace the Upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, while

thunderstorms erupt in the higher terrain of the Rockies.

Breezy, hot and dry conditions in the Southwest will

continue to enhance the wildfire danger. Any thunderstorms

in the mountains may do more harm than good since lightning

can trigger additional blazes.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 95 at Phoenix, AZ

National Low Monday 24 at Climax, CO

_____

