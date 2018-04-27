The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, April 27, 2018

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Rain will spread northeastward from the mid-Atlantic states

to New England today. Some rain will also extend westward

across the central Appalachians. Thunderstorms may rumble

near the lower mid-Atlantic coast and the Florida Peninsula.

Some sunshine and dry weather will return to the interior

Southeast. Cool air and showers are forecast to drop into

the Great Lakes region from Canada. A few spotty storms may

dot the lower Mississippi Valley. Much of the Plains can

expect dry weather with a warmup in the south and a cooling

trend farther north. Sunshine and warmth will continue over

much of the interior West. However, a press of much cooler

air with clouds and showers will expand from Oregon to

Washington, Northern California and western Nevada.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 108 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 14 at Lake George, CO

_____

