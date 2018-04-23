The Nation's Weather
Updated 5:10 pm, Monday, April 23, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, April 24, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A slow-moving storm system will bring damp and dreary
conditions to the Ohio River Valley and mid-Atlantic region
tomorrow. Although tranquil, warm conditions will hang on in
the Northeast, the clouds and rain will keep temperatures at
least 5-15 degrees Fahrenheit below average farther south.
Heavy downpours and gusty thunderstorms will threaten the
eastern Carolinas and perhaps southeastern Virginia, and a
few waterspouts near the Outer Banks are possible. Showers
will streak eastward across the Great Lakes region, while
another system brings beneficial rainfall to the central and
southern Plains. The rainfall should help ease, to some
extent, the extreme drought gripping the region and aid in
firefighting efforts. Elsewhere, dry and increasingly warm
air will overspread the West.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 98 at Needles, CA
National Low Monday 16 at Saranac Lake, NY
