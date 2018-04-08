The Nation's Weather
Updated 5:04 pm, Sunday, April 8, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Monday, April 9, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Dry weather is in store for New England today. An area of
low pressure will bring some snow and flurries from the
Great Lakes and Ohio Valley eastward into western
Pennsylvania. Scattered showers will occur from Virginia
and the Carolinas southward across Georgia while a few
showers and thunderstorms will occur across Florida.
Elsewhere, high pressure will bring dry weather to the
Dakotas, while a cold front will bring a couple of showers
to Kansas and western Missouri. Farther west, a stationary
front will bring a few snow showers to southern Montana
and northern Wyoming. Dry weather is in store for
Washington and Oregon, while very warm weather will
continue across Southern California and Arizona.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 95 at Pecos, TX
National Low Sunday -24 at Stambaugh, MI
