Published 4:31 am, Monday, April 2, 2018
The Nation's Weather for Monday, April 2, 2018
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Snow will race away from the mid-Atlantic and southern New
England by this afternoon, giving way to a dry day across
the Northeast today. Snow will quickly melt as temperatures
rebound into the 40s and lower 50s. Along the accompanying
cold front, showers will dampen the Tennessee Valley. The
front will remain north of the South, allowing May-like
warmth to persist. Meanwhile, a new snowstorm will spread
from the northern Rockies to the northern Plains. South of
the snow, a bit of rain will break out across the
mid-Mississippi Valley. The southern High Plains will turn
dramatically warmer as gusty winds howl and raise the fire
danger. The winds will also whip the Rockies. Snow showers
will persist in the Washington Cascades as California
remains dry and warm.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 97 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday -7 at Scobey, MT
