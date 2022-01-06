TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Rusk-Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy,

warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50 degrees. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers through mid morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers through mid morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

400 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with higher

gusts. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

