TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

227 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

TXZ096-240315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

227 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ108>111-240315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

227 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ112-240315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

227 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ126-138-240315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

227 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ137-240315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

227 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ125-240315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

227 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ124-240315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

227 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to near 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ136-240315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

227 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ149-240315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

227 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph and gusty.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ150-240315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

227 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ151-240315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

227 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ153-240315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

227 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ152-240315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

227 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ165-240315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

227 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ166-167-240315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

227 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

