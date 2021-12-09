TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 8, 2021

104 FPUS54 KSHV 090815

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

215 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

TXZ112-100315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

215 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ096-100315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

215 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ108>111-100315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

215 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy in the morning...

then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ124-125-100315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

215 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy in the morning...

then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ126-138-100315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

215 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy in the morning...

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ136-137-100315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

215 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy in the morning...

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ149-150-100315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

215 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Cloudy in the morning...

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ151-153-100315-

Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Carthage and Center

215 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.

Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ152-165-100315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

215 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.

Temperatures nearly steady around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around

50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west and gusty after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ166-167-100315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

215 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around

50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

LAZ017-018-100315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

215 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the lower

50s. Temperatures rising into the lower 60s after midnight.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

LAZ010-011-100315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

215 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around

50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 60. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

LAZ001-002-100315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

215 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

LAZ003-004-100315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

215 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

