TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 7, 2021

_____

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

309 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

309 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

309 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

309 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

309 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

309 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

309 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

309 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

309 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

309 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

309 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

309 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

309 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

309 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

309 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

309 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

309 AM CST Mon Nov 8 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog through mid morning. Becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

