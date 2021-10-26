TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 25, 2021

_____

120 FPUS54 KSHV 260755

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

255 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

TXZ096-270315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

255 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms just after

midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely well after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy in the morning...

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to near 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ108-270315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

255 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms just after

midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely well after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to near 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ109-270315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

255 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms just after

midnight. Chance of showers and thunderstorms well after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy in the morning...

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to near 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ111-270315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

255 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms just after

midnight. Chance of showers and thunderstorms well after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy in the morning...

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ110-270315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

255 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms just after

midnight. Chance of showers and thunderstorms well after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy in the morning...

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to near 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ112-270315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

255 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms just after

midnight. Chance of showers and thunderstorms well after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ126-270315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

255 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms well

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy in

the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ125-270315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

255 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms just after

midnight. Chance of showers and thunderstorms well after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy in the morning...

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to near 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ124-270315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

255 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms just after

midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely well after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to near 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ136-270315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

255 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms just after

midnight. Chance of showers and thunderstorms well after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy in

the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to near 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ137-270315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

255 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms just after

midnight. Chance of showers and thunderstorms well after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy in

the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to near 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ138-270315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

255 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms well

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ151-270315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

255 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms well

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ150-270315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

255 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms well

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy in

the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to near 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ149-270315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

255 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms just after

midnight. Chance of showers and thunderstorms well after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to near 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ165-270315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

255 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms well

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ152-270315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

255 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms well

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ153-270315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

255 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ166-270315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

255 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms well

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ167-270315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

255 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-270315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

255 AM CDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather