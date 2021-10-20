TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021 _____ 013 FPUS54 KSHV 200750 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 250 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021 TXZ096-210315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 250 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ108-210315- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 250 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ109-210315- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 250 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ111-210315- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 250 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ110-210315- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 250 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ112-210315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 250 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ126-210315- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 250 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ125-210315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 250 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ124-210315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 250 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ136-210315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 250 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ137-210315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 250 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ138-210315- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 250 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ151-210315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 250 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ150-210315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 250 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ149-210315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 250 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ165-210315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 250 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ152-210315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 250 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ153-210315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 250 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ166-210315- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 250 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ167-210315- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 250 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$