TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 19, 2021

800 FPUS54 KSHV 200829

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

329 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

TXZ096-210315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

329 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ108>111-210315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

329 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ112-126-210315-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

329 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ124-125-210315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

329 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ136-137-210315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

329 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ138-151-210315-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

329 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ149-150-210315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

329 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ152-165-210315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

329 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 15 mph. Heat index readings near 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ153-166-167-210315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

329 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ017-018-210315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

329 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

LAZ010-011-210315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

329 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

LAZ001-002-210315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

329 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ003-004-210315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

329 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Heat index

readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

