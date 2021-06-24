TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 23, 2021 _____ 346 FPUS54 KSHV 240813 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 313 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 TXZ096-250000- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 313 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ108-109-111-250000- Franklin-Titus-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 313 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ112-250000- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 313 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ124-250000- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 313 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ110-125-250000- Camp-Upshur- Including the cities of Pittsburg, Gilmer, and Big Sandy 313 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ136-250000- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 313 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ137-250000- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 313 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ126-138-250000- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 313 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ151-250000- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 313 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ150-250000- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 313 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ149-250000- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 313 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ153-250000- Shelby- Including the city of Center 313 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ152-250000- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 313 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ165-250000- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 313 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ166-250000- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 313 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ167-250000- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 313 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ LAZ017-018-250000- Sabine-Natchitoches- Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill, and Natchitoches 313 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ 15 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather