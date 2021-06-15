TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 14, 2021

_____

434 FPUS54 KSHV 150805

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

TXZ096-160330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ108>111-160330-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ112-160330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ126-138-160330-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ137-160330-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ125-160330-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ124-160330-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 101 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ136-160330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ149-160330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ150-160330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ151-160330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ153-160330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ152-160330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ165-160330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ166-167-160330-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

305 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

19

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather