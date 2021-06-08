TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 7, 2021

_____

736 FPUS54 KSHV 080714

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

TXZ096-090315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ108-090315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning

through mid afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ109-090315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ111-090315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ110-090315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ112-090315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ126-090315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ125-090315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ124-090315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning

through mid afternoon. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ136-090315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

through mid afternoon, then partly cloudy with slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ137-090315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ138-090315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ151-090315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ150-090315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ149-090315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ165-090315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index

readings 103 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ152-090315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through mid morning, then partly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index

readings 103 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ153-090315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ166-090315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ167-090315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through mid afternoon, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-090315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

214 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

