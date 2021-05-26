TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

_____

638 FPUS54 KSHV 260812

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

TXZ096-270145-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late

morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ108-270145-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late

morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ109-270145-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late

morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ111-270145-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late

morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ110-270145-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ112-270145-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late

morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ126-270145-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late

morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ125-270145-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ124-270145-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ136-270145-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ137-270145-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ138-270145-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ151-270145-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak...then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ150-270145-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak...then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ149-270145-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak...then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ165-270145-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ152-270145-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ153-270145-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from late

morning through mid afternoon. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ166-270145-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ167-270145-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

LAZ001-002-270145-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

312 AM CDT Wed May 26 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

09

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather