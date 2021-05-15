TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 14, 2021

399 FPUS54 KSHV 150812

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

312 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

TXZ096-160000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

312 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ108-160000-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

312 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ109>111-160000-

Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield,

Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

312 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ112-160000-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

312 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ124-160000-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

312 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ125-160000-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

312 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ136-160000-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

312 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ137-160000-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

312 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ126-138-160000-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

312 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ151-160000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

312 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ150-160000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

312 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ149-160000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

312 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ153-160000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

312 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ152-160000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

312 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ165-160000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

312 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

$$

TXZ166-160000-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

312 AM CDT Sat May 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

$$

