TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

086 FPUS54 KSHV 120852

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

352 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

TXZ096-130330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

352 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ108>111-130330-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

352 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ112-126-130330-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

352 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ124-125-130330-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

352 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ136-137-130330-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

352 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ138-151-130330-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

352 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ149-150-130330-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

352 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ152-165-130330-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

352 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-130330-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

352 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms through mid

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

$$

LAZ017-018-130330-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

352 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms through mid

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

LAZ010-011-130330-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

352 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers early in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-130330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

352 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

LAZ003-004-130330-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

352 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

