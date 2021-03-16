TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 15, 2021

_____

061 FPUS54 KSHV 160746

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

246 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

TXZ096-170130-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

246 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the early

morning, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ108-170130-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

246 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the early

morning. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds around 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ109-170130-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

246 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the early

morning, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning.

Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph and

gusty.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ111-170130-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

246 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the early

morning, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning.

Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph and

gusty.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ110-170130-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

246 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the early

morning, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning.

Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ112-170130-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

246 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds

becoming south up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid evening

through the early morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ126-170130-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

246 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming south up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the early morning. Showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ125-170130-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

246 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the early

morning, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning.

Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ124-170130-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

246 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the early

morning, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ136-170130-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

246 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the early

morning, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning.

Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ137-170130-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

246 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

early morning. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ138-170130-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

246 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming south up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from

mid evening through the early morning. Showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher

gusts. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ151-170130-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

246 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming south up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ150-170130-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

246 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds becoming south up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through the early

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy in

the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ149-170130-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

246 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ165-170130-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

246 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ152-170130-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

246 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ153-170130-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

246 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms toward daybreak. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ166-170130-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

246 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ167-170130-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

246 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog toward daybreak. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms toward daybreak. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-170130-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

246 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds becoming south up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

09

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather