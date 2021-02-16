TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 15, 2021 _____ 562 FPUS54 KSHV 160824 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 224 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 TXZ096-170315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 224 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Light snow likely in the evening, then light snow after midnight. Snow Amounts of 2 to 3 inches. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light snow in the morning, then light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Snow Amounts of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ108-170315- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 224 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the early evening, then light snow likely during the mid and late evening. Light snow after midnight. Snow Amounts of 1 to 2 inches. Cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and light snow in the morning, then light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Snow Amounts of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ109-170315- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 224 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the early evening, then light snow likely during the mid and late evening. Light snow after midnight. Snow Amounts of 1 to 2 inches. Cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and light snow in the morning, then light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Snow Amounts of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ111-170315- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 224 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the early evening, then light snow likely during the mid and late evening. Light snow after midnight. Snow Amounts of 1 to 2 inches. Cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and light snow in the morning, then light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Snow Amounts of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ110-170315- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 224 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the early evening, then light snow likely during the mid and late evening. Light snow after midnight. Snow Amounts around 1 inch. Cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and light snow in the morning, then light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Snow Amounts around 1 inch. Total snow accumulation around 2 inches. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ112-170315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 224 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the early evening, then light snow likely during the mid and late evening. Light snow after midnight. Snow Amounts of 1 to 2 inches. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 20s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and light snow in the morning, then light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Snow Amounts of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light freezing rain, showers, snow showers and light sleet in the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 10. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ126-170315- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 224 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Snow Amounts around 1 inch. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 20s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and light snow in the morning, then light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Snow Amounts up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows near 10. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ125-170315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 224 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the early evening, then light snow likely during the mid and late evening. Light snow after midnight. Snow Amounts around 1 inch. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 20s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and light snow in the morning, then light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Snow Amounts up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 5 to 10. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ124-170315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 224 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the early evening, then light snow likely during the mid and late evening. Light snow after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Snow Amounts around 1 inch. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 20s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and light snow in the morning, then light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Snow Amounts up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ136-170315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 224 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Snow Amounts around 1 inch. Cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and light snow in the morning, then light freezing rain with light snow and light sleet likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. No snow accumulations expected. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows near 10. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ137-170315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 224 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Snow Amounts around 1 inch. Cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and light snow in the morning, then light freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. No snow accumulations expected. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows near 10. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ138-170315- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 224 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Snow Amounts around 1 inch. Cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and light snow in the morning, then light freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Snow Amounts up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cloudy. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows near 10. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ151-170315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 224 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet likely after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Snow Amounts up to 1 inch. Cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and light snow in the morning, then light freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. No snow accumulations expected. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and snow showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ150-170315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 224 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow, light freezing rain and light sleet likely after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Snow Amounts up to 1 inch. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and light snow in the morning, then light freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. No snow accumulations expected. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a slight chance of light freezing rain and snow showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 10. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ149-170315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 224 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet likely after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Snow Amounts up to 1 inch. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and light snow in the morning, then light freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. No snow accumulations expected. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain and snow showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ165-170315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 224 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. No snow accumulations expected. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ152-170315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 224 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet likely after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. No snow accumulations expected. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain in the morning, then showers and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain, snow showers and showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ153-170315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 224 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. North winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. No snow accumulations expected. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain in the morning, then showers and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain, rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ166-170315- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 224 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to 8 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. No snow accumulations expected. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ167-170315- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 224 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to 8 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain, light snow and light sleet after midnight. No snow accumulations expected. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ LAZ001-002-170315- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 224 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow likely, chance of light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Snow Amounts up to 1 inch. Cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain and light snow in the morning, then light freezing rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Snow Amounts up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Cloudy. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then a chance of light freezing rain and snow showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather