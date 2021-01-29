TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 28, 2021

_____

586 FPUS54 KSHV 290903

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

303 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

TXZ096-291015-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

303 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ108-291015-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

303 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ109-291015-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

303 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ111-291015-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

303 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs around 70.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ110-291015-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

303 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs around 70.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ112-291015-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

303 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ126-291015-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

303 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ125-291015-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

303 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs

around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ124-291015-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

303 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ136-291015-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

303 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ137-291015-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

303 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs

around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ138-291015-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

303 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ151-291015-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

303 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ150-291015-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

303 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ149-291015-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

303 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs

around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ165-291015-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

303 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ152-291015-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

303 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ153-291015-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

303 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ166-291015-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

303 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ167-291015-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

303 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-291015-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

303 AM CST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather