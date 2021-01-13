TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

859 FPUS54 KSHV 130818

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

218 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

TXZ096-130930-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

218 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ108-130930-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

218 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ109-130930-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

218 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ111-130930-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

218 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ110-130930-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

218 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ112-130930-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

218 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ126-130930-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

218 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ125-130930-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

218 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ124-130930-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

218 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ136-130930-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

218 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ137-130930-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

218 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ138-130930-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

218 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ151-130930-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

218 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ150-130930-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

218 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ149-130930-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

218 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ165-130930-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

218 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ152-130930-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

218 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ153-130930-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

218 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ166-130930-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

218 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ167-130930-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

218 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

LAZ001-002-130930-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

218 AM CST Wed Jan 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

