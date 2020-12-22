TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 21, 2020 _____ 521 FPUS54 KSHV 220825 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 TXZ096-230315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph...becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ108>111-230315- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph...becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ112-126-230315- Cass-Marion- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, Queen City, and Jefferson 225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds near 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ124-125-230315- Wood-Upshur- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, Gilmer, and Big Sandy 225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ136-137-230315- Smith-Gregg- Including the cities of Tyler and Longview 225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ138-151-230315- Harrison-Panola- Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage 225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds near 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ149-150-230315- Cherokee-Rusk- Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson 225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds near 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ152-165-230315- Nacogdoches-Angelina- Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin 225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ153-166-167-230315- Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ LAZ017-018-230315- Sabine-Natchitoches- Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill, and Natchitoches 225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ LAZ010-011-230315- De Soto-Red River- Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, Coushatta, and Martin 225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ LAZ001-002-230315- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ LAZ003-004-230315- Webster-Claiborne- Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, and Haynesville 225 AM CST Tue Dec 22 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$