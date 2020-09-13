TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 12, 2020

675 FPUS54 KSHV 130828

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

328 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

TXZ096-140000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

328 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ108-109-140000-

Franklin-Titus-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon and Mount Pleasant

328 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ111-112-140000-

Morris-Cass-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, Omaha,

Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City

328 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ124-140000-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

328 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ110-125-140000-

Camp-Upshur-

Including the cities of Pittsburg, Gilmer, and Big Sandy

328 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ136-140000-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

328 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ137-140000-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

328 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ126-138-140000-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

328 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ151-140000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

328 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ150-140000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

328 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ149-140000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

328 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ153-140000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

328 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ152-140000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

328 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ165-140000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

328 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ166-167-140000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

328 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

LAZ017-018-140000-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

328 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

LAZ010-011-140000-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

328 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

LAZ001-002-140000-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

328 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

LAZ003-004-140000-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

328 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

