TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 4, 2020
319 FPUS54 KSHV 050750
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
250 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
TXZ096-060330-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
250 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ108>111-060330-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
250 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ112-126-060330-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
250 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ124-125-060330-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
250 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ136-137-060330-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
250 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ138-151-060330-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
250 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 104.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ149-150-060330-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
250 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
103 to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ152-165-060330-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
250 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northeast
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
103 to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-060330-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
250 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
LAZ017-018-060330-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
250 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
LAZ010-011-060330-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
250 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
LAZ001-002-060330-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
250 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
LAZ003-004-060330-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
250 AM CDT Wed Aug 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
13
