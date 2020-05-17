TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
TXZ096-180615-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning...then
becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ108>111-180615-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning...then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ112-126-180615-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy in
the late morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ124-125-180615-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning...then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ136-137-180615-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning...then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 mph becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ138-151-180615-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ149-150-180615-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late
morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ152-165-180615-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely in the late morning. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ153-166-167-180615-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Showers in the late morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
LAZ017-018-180615-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Showers in the late morning, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
LAZ010-011-180615-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Showers in the late morning, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
LAZ001-002-180615-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Showers in the late morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
LAZ003-004-180615-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.REST OF TODAY...Showers in the late morning, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
