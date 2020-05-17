TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020

276 FPUS54 KSHV 171512

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

TXZ096-180615-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning...then

becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ108>111-180615-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning...then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ112-126-180615-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy in

the late morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ124-125-180615-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning...then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ136-137-180615-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning...then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ138-151-180615-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ149-150-180615-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ152-165-180615-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely in the late morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ153-166-167-180615-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Showers in the late morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

LAZ017-018-180615-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Showers in the late morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

LAZ010-011-180615-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Showers in the late morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

LAZ001-002-180615-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Showers in the late morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

LAZ003-004-180615-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

1012 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Showers in the late morning, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

