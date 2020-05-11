TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

235 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

235 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ108-120315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

235 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ109-120315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

235 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ111-120315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

235 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ110-120315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

235 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ112-120315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

235 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ126-120315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

235 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ125-120315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

235 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ124-120315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

235 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ136-120315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

235 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ137-120315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

235 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ138-120315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

235 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ151-120315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

235 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ150-120315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

235 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ149-120315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

235 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ165-120315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

235 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ152-120315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

235 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ153-120315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

235 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ166-120315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

235 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

TXZ167-120315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

235 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

LAZ001-002-120315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

235 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy through mid afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

