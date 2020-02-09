TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2020
_____
292 FPUS54 KSHV 090920
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
320 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
TXZ096-100330-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
320 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, showers. Lows around 40. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ108-100330-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
320 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher
gusts. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ109-100330-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
320 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher
gusts. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows
around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ111-100330-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
320 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ110-100330-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
320 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ112-100330-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
320 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy,
cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ126-100330-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
320 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ125-100330-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
320 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ124-100330-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
320 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher
gusts. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ136-100330-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
320 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ137-100330-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
320 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher
gusts.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cloudy, cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely
and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ138-100330-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
320 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely
and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ151-100330-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
320 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy,
cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then showers and
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ150-100330-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
320 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then showers and
a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ149-100330-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
320 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher
gusts.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ165-100330-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
320 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs
around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ152-100330-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
320 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher
gusts.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ153-100330-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
320 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ166-100330-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
320 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ167-100330-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
320 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs
around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
LAZ001-002-100330-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
320 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
higher gusts.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers, cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely
and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
