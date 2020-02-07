TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020

731 FPUS54 KSHV 070912

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

312 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

TXZ096-080345-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

312 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely and a

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ108-080345-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

312 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ109-080345-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

312 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ111-080345-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

312 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ110-080345-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

312 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ112-080345-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

312 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ126-080345-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

312 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ125-080345-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

312 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ124-080345-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

312 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ136-080345-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

312 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ137-080345-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

312 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ138-080345-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

312 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ151-080345-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

312 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ150-080345-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

312 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ149-080345-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

312 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy, windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ165-080345-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

312 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ152-080345-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

312 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ153-080345-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

312 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ166-080345-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

312 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ167-080345-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

312 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-080345-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

312 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

$$

