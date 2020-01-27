TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 26, 2020
811 FPUS54 KSHV 270940
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
340 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
TXZ096-280315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
340 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ108-280315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
340 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ109-280315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
340 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming
southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ111-280315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
340 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast
up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with Cloudy
with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ110-280315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
340 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ112-280315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
340 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming
southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with Cloudy
with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ126-280315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
340 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast up
to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with Cloudy
with chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog during the
early morning. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ125-280315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
340 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ124-280315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
340 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through
the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ136-280315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
340 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through
the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, windy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ137-280315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
340 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning
then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with Cloudy
with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms through mid
morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ138-280315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
340 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog during
the early morning. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ151-280315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
340 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy through the early morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms
through the day. Showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around
60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ150-280315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
340 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning
then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with Cloudy
with chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog during the
early morning. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ149-280315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
340 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with Cloudy
with chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog during the
early morning. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy.
Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
evening. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ165-280315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
340 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers likely
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ152-280315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
340 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy through the early morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ153-280315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
340 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers likely
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ166-280315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
340 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ167-280315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
340 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then isolated
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Showers likely in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
LAZ001-002-280315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
340 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
