TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019

_____

589 FPUS54 KSHV 210953

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

353 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

TXZ096-220330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

353 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ108-220330-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

353 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ109-220330-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

353 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ111-220330-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

353 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ110-220330-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

353 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ112-220330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

353 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ126-220330-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

353 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ125-220330-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

353 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ124-220330-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

353 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ136-220330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

353 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ137-220330-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

353 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ138-220330-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

353 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ151-220330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

353 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ150-220330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

353 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ149-220330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

353 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ165-220330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

353 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ152-220330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

353 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ153-220330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

353 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ166-220330-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

353 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ167-220330-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

353 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-220330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

353 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

09

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather