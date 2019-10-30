TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 29, 2019

859 FPUS54 KSHV 300847

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

TXZ096-310315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ108>111-310315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ112-126-310315-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ124-125-310315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to near 35 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ136-137-310315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ138-151-310315-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 mph

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ149-150-310315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ152-165-310315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 mph increasing to up to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-310315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 mph increasing to up to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds

15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

LAZ017-018-310315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy, windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

LAZ010-011-310315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-310315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

near 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds

15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

LAZ003-004-310315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

347 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy, windy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

