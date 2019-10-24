TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

319 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

319 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

319 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

319 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

319 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

319 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

319 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

319 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

319 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

319 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

319 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

319 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

319 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

319 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

319 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

319 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

319 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

319 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs

around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

319 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

319 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

319 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs

around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

