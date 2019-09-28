TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2019

178 FPUS54 KSHV 280932

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

432 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

TXZ096-290330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

432 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ108>111-290330-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

432 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ124-136-290330-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

432 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ125-137-290330-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

432 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ126-138-290330-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

432 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ150-151-290330-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

432 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ149-152-290330-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

432 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ153-166-167-290330-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

432 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ165-290330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

432 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 100 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

LAZ001-002-290330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

432 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

LAZ003-004-012-290330-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

432 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

LAZ005-006-290330-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

432 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

LAZ013-014-290330-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

432 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

LAZ010-011-290330-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

432 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

