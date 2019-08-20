TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 19, 2019

241 FPUS54 KSHV 200938

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

TXZ096-210315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ108>111-210315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ112-126-210315-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ124-125-210315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ136-137-210315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ138-151-210315-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ149-150-210315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ152-165-210315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 104 to

109.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ153-166-167-210315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s. South winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ017-018-210315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

LAZ010-011-210315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ001-002-210315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

LAZ003-004-210315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

438 AM CDT Tue Aug 20 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

