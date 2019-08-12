TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019
414 FPUS54 KSHV 120829
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
329 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
TXZ096-130315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
329 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ108>111-130315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
329 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
ARZ070-TXZ097-112-130315-
Miller-Bowie-Cass-
Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,
Hughes Springs, and Queen City
329 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds
10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
ARZ071-072-130315-
Lafayette-Columbia-
Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia
329 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 112 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ149-130315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
329 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ153-130315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
329 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ152-130315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
329 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ165-130315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
329 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ166-167-130315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
329 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
