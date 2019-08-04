TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 3, 2019

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

355 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

TXZ096-050315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

355 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ112-050315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

355 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ108>111-050315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

355 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ124-125-050315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

355 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ136-137-050315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

355 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ126-138-050315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

355 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ149-050315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

355 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ150-050315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

355 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ151-050315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

355 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ153-050315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

355 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through mid morning, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ152-050315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

355 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to

106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ165-050315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

355 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during

the mid and late evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ166-167-050315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

355 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ001-002-050315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

355 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ003-004-050315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

355 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ005-006-050315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

355 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ013-014-050315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

355 AM CDT Sun Aug 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

