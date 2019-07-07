TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 6, 2019

964 FPUS54 KSHV 070806

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

TXZ096-080400-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ108>111-080400-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

ARZ070-TXZ097-112-080400-

Miller-Bowie-Cass-

Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,

Hughes Springs, and Queen City

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index

readings 103 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

ARZ071-072-080400-

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ149-080400-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ152-153-080400-

Nacogdoches-Shelby-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Center

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ165-080400-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 101 to 104 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ166-167-080400-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s. West winds 5 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

LAZ017-018-080400-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

LAZ010-011-080400-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ001-002-080400-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

LAZ003-004-080400-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ151-080400-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

306 AM CDT Sun Jul 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

