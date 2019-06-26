TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019

TXZ097-270315-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ096-270315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ108-270315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ109-270315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ111-270315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ110-270315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ112-270315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ126-270315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ125-270315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ124-270315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ136-270315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ137-270315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ138-270315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ151-270315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ150-270315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ149-270315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ165-270315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ152-270315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ153-270315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ166-270315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ167-270315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

339 AM CDT Wed Jun 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

