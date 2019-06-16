TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 15, 2019
412 FPUS54 KSHV 160916
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
416 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019
TXZ096-170130-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
416 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ108>111-170130-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
416 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ124-136-170130-
Wood-Smith-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
and Tyler
416 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ125-137-170130-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
416 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ126-138-170130-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
416 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ150-151-170130-
Rusk-Panola-
Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage
416 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ149-170130-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
416 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-170130-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
416 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ152-165-170130-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
416 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ001-002-170130-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
416 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ003-004-012-170130-
Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,
Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland
416 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
LAZ005-006-170130-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
416 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ013-014-170130-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
416 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ010-011-170130-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
416 AM CDT Sun Jun 16 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
24
