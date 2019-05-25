TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 24, 2019
_____
039 FPUS54 KSHV 250827
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
327 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
TXZ096-260315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
327 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ112-260315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
327 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ108>111-260315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
327 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ124-125-260315-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
327 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ136-137-260315-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
327 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ126-138-260315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
327 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ149-260315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
327 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ150-260315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
327 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ151-260315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
327 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ153-260315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
327 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ152-260315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
327 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ165-260315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
327 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ166-167-260315-
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
327 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
LAZ001-002-260315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
327 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
LAZ003-004-260315-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
327 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
LAZ005-006-260315-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
327 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
LAZ013-014-260315-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
327 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
09
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather