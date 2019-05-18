TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 17, 2019
492 FPUS54 KSHV 180831
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
331 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
TXZ096-190315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
331 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Showers
and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
evening. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ108>111-190315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
331 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Showers
and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ112-190315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
331 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ126-138-190315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
331 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late
afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Cloudy, windy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ151-190315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
331 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late
afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Cloudy, windy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ150-190315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
331 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Cloudy, windy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ137-190315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
331 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 70. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ125-190315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
331 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ124-190315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
331 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Showers
and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ136-190315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
331 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy.
Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ149-190315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
331 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Cloudy, windy.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cloudy, windy. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ152-190315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
331 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ165-190315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
331 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid
afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ153-166-190315-
Shelby-San Augustine-
Including the cities of Center and San Augustine
331 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ167-190315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
331 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
