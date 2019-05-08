TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

442 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

442 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

442 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy, windy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy, windy.

Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

442 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

442 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy, windy.

Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

442 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

442 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

442 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

442 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy,

cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Nacogdoches-Shelby-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Center

442 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy,

cooler. Lows around 60. North winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler. Highs around

70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

442 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

442 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

442 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy,

cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, cooler. Highs around

70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

442 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

442 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60. North winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

