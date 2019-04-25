TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
146 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
146 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Temperatures
nearly steady in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
146 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Temperatures
nearly steady in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
Miller-Bowie-Cass-
Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,
Hughes Springs, and Queen City
146 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Temperatures
nearly steady in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
146 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Lows
around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
146 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy.
Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
146 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Temperatures
nearly steady in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
146 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Temperatures
nearly steady in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
146 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy.
Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
146 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy.
Temperatures nearly steady in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Shelby-San Augustine-
Including the cities of Center and San Augustine
146 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
146 AM CDT Thu Apr 25 2019
.OVERNIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Temperatures
nearly steady in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
