TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 23, 2019
379 FPUS54 KSHV 240840
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
TXZ096-250315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ108>111-250315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ124-125-250315-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ136-137-250315-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ126-138-250315-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ150-151-250315-
Rusk-Panola-
Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ149-152-165-250315-
Cherokee-Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, Nacogdoches,
and Lufkin
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ153-166-167-250315-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
LAZ017-018-250315-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
LAZ010-011-250315-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
LAZ001-002-250315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
ARZ071-072-250315-
Lafayette-Columbia-
Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia
340 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
