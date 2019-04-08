TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 7, 2019
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
430 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
430 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
430 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
Wood-Smith-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
and Tyler
430 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
430 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
430 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms through mid
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
Rusk-Panola-
Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage
430 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
Cherokee-Nacogdoches-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches
430 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
430 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms through mid
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers in the late afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
430 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of
thunderstorms through mid afternoon. Slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
430 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms
through the day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,
Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland
430 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
Lincoln-Jackson-
Including the cities of Ruston and Jonesboro
430 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely
through the day. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy
with slight chance of showers during the mid and late evening.
Mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
Union-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Farmerville, Bernice, and Monroe
430 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the early evening, then cloudy with slight
chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
430 AM CDT Mon Apr 8 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
