TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 19, 2019

_____

555 FPUS54 KSHV 200922

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

422 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

TXZ096-210315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

422 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ108>111-210315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

422 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ124-125-210315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

422 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ136-137-210315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

422 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ126-138-210315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

422 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers. Becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. West winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ150-151-210315-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

422 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ149-152-165-210315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, Nacogdoches,

and Lufkin

422 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-210315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

422 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ017-018-210315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

422 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ010-011-210315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

422 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-210315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

422 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

ARZ071-072-210315-

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

422 AM CDT Wed Mar 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather