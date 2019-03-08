TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 7, 2019

050 FPUS54 KSHV 080915

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

315 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

TXZ096-090315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

315 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of light rain or patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Windy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ108>111-090315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

315 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of light rain or patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ112-126-090315-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

315 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Chance of light rain or drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ124-125-090315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

315 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of light rain or patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ136-137-090315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

315 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of light rain or patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ149-150-090315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

315 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of light rain or patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ138-151-090315-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

315 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Chance of light rain or drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ152-165-090315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

315 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Chance of light rain or drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

TXZ153-166-167-090315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

315 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Chance of light rain or drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

LAZ017-018-090315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

315 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Chance of light rain or drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

LAZ010-011-090315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

315 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Chance of light rain or drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

LAZ001-002-090315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

315 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Chance of light rain or drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

LAZ003-004-090315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

315 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Chance of light rain or drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

