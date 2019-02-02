TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

335 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

TXZ096-031515-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

335 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of light

rain and patchy drizzle through mid morning, then a slight chance

of light rain in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ108>111-031515-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

335 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of light

rain and patchy drizzle through mid morning, then a slight chance

of light rain in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ112-126-031515-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

335 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of light

rain and patchy drizzle through mid morning, then a slight chance

of light rain in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ124-125-031515-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

335 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of light

rain and patchy drizzle through mid morning, then a slight chance

of light rain in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ136-137-031515-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

335 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of light

rain and patchy drizzle through mid morning, then a slight chance

of light rain in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ138-151-031515-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

335 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of light

rain and patchy drizzle through mid morning, then a slight chance

of light rain in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ149-150-031515-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

335 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of light

rain and patchy drizzle through mid morning, then a slight chance

of light rain in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ152-165-031515-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

335 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of light

rain and patchy drizzle through mid morning, then a slight chance

of light rain in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ153-166-167-031515-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

335 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of light

rain and patchy drizzle through mid morning, then a slight chance

of light rain in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

LAZ017-018-031515-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

335 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of light

rain and patchy drizzle through mid morning, then a slight chance

of light rain in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then

a chance of light rain after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

LAZ010-011-031515-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

335 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of light

rain and patchy drizzle through mid morning, then a slight chance

of light rain in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then

a chance of light rain after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

LAZ001-002-031515-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

335 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of light

rain and patchy drizzle through mid morning, then a slight chance

of light rain in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then

a chance of light rain after midnight. Cloudy. Lows around 60.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

LAZ003-004-031515-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

335 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of light

rain and patchy drizzle through mid morning, then a slight chance

of light rain in the late morning and afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then

a chance of light rain after midnight. Cloudy, warmer. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

