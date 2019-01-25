TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019

_____

669 FPUS54 KSHV 251852

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1252 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

TXZ096-260915-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

1252 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy frost after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the early

evening, then a slight chance of rain and light snow during the

mid and late evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ108>111-260915-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

1252 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ124-136-260915-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

1252 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ125-137-260915-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

1252 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady

around 50. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ126-138-260915-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

1252 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ150-151-260915-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

1252 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ149-152-260915-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

1252 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-260915-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

1252 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ165-260915-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

1252 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

LAZ001-002-260915-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

1252 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-260915-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

1252 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

LAZ005-006-260915-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

1252 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

LAZ013-014-260915-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

1252 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

LAZ010-011-260915-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

1252 PM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

07

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather